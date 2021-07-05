Hillary Makaya now married?… model says “the cows came home”

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

The cows came home for model Hillary Makaya after she revealed through her Instagram page that she is officially off the market.

The model who made headlines in June after Zimdancehall chanter, Enzo Ishall penned a song for her posted on a boomerang stunning in an African attire with the caption “The cows came home. Thank God”

Makaya did not reveal her ‘husband’s identity.

Two weeks ago Enzo Ishall revealed that Hillary had paid him ‘thousands’ of dollars to make a song about her.

Speaking during a live interview on radio Enzo said, “People don’t understand that the song Hillary Makaya was all planned. The plan was to make sure that her brand could be known across Zimbabwe and in all locations.

“With my numbers I came in and did a song, Holy Ten dissed me for singing about her not knowing that I was paid thousands of dollars for that and her social media numbers moved from 38 000 to 50 000 meaning to say the job was done.”

Hillary is a well decorated beauty queen who won various pageants in the country and internationally. The 20-year-old model was crowned Miss Teen World Heritage and Miss Zim Intercontinental pageant trophies in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

She is also famous for dating Robert Junior, one of the sons of the late President Robert Mugabe.