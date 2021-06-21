Harare Hippodrome halfway done

The Harare Hippodrome, an elite and state of the art conference centre set to become the largest conference centre in the country is now halfway done according to the latest pictures.

The project, the brainchild of recently appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador to the Americas and Europe, Ambassador Uebert Angel will have an indoor sitting capacity of 6 400.

The Harare Hippodrome is being constructed in Braeside, Harare and will dwarf the Rainbow Towers (HICC) Conference Centre that has a capacity of 4500 and the City Sports Centre (4000).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga presided over the ground breaking ceremony in April this year. The project is set for completion end of November.

Mnangagwa paid tribute to Angel, his wife Beverly and their financial partners for the investment.

“Government will not shy away from harnessing the diverse and unique strengths, competencies and networks of our nationals both at home and in the Diaspora, to achieve the objectives of the National Strategy Development 1 and ultimately Vision 2030,” he said.

“This is indeed a welcome development, which will contribute to the achievement of the objectives outlined in the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, with regards to tourism infrastructure development.

“Government continues to accelerate the implementation and completion of projects meant to precipitate tourism growth. Key flagships such as the opening of tourism corridors in Matabeleland North, Masvingo and Mashonaland Central provinces, among others, are on course,” he said.