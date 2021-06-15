Man jailed for ripping open fellow villager’s tummy

By Thupeyo Muleya

A 29-year-old man from Nuli area in Beitbridge has been jailed for an effective three years for ripping open a fellow villager’s stomach with a knife.

Hardlife Phumani Mbedzi, who resides in Chief Matibe’s area, is accused of trying to kill Promotion Ndou (27) as punishment for stopping him from fighting another man on New Year’s Day.

Mbedzi stabbed Ndou at Nuli Business Centre on the neck and stomach, leaving his intestines protruding.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted murder on Friday, but Beitbridge Regional Magistrate Ms Sthembiso Ndebele convicted him on the strength of the State’s evidence.

The accused was left with three years effective to serve when the magistrate conditionally suspended one year from the four-year jail term for five years.

Prosecuting, Ms Tsitsi Mtukwa said on New Year’s Day, Mbedzi got into a fight with another man at Nuli Business Centre and was restrained by Ndou.

She said at around 3AM on the following day, the accused approached the complainant and asked him to accompany him to the toilets behind one of the shops.

Upon getting to a secluded area behind the shops, Mbedzi pulled out a knife and told Ndou he was punishing him for being a Good Samaritan.

He then stabbed the complainant on the neck and stomach leaving his intestines protruding and disappeared into the darkness leaving his victim unconscious.

Ndou was found by a passerby who rushed him to a local clinic, where he was further referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.

The matter was reported to the police who arrested Mbedzi while hiding in a bushy area close to his homestead. The Chronicle