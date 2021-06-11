Man (37) found hanging in a Chipinge Suburb

By Fungai Munyoro

A 37-year-old man was found hanging near Gain Shop in the Gaza Suburb of Chipinge at 8am yesterday, the Police has confirmed.

Tichaona Ganda of number 1929 Gaza O allegedly had a squabble with his wife Ropafadzo Chakona and brother-in-law only identified as Chakona last night.

Ganda was found hanging from a tree branch in a maize field. Wearing a red trousers, a white shirt and a tie, he used a white and blue rope to tie around his neck.

Officer Commanding Chipinge District Chief Sup Kennedy Nyaumwe confirmed the case and said he was waiting for further details.

Ganda’s nephew Zacharia Mufuka told Chipinge Times that the deceased tried to stop Ropafadzo from working at a second hand flea market owned by the latter’s brother in town and they had a disagreement.

Ropafadzo left the husband and stayed with the brother for the last four days. Last night the deceased visited her at the brother-in-law’s house and failed to resolve the issue.

Ganda was last seen in public at around 6pm yesterday and his relatives were looking for him until they heard this morning that there was a man found hanging nearby. Police will do a postmortem. Masvingo Mirror