Buhera man kills girlfriend over infidelity allegations

By Fungayi Munyoro

A Buhera man has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend over infidelity allegations. Shadreck Murimi of Bwanya village chief Makoni assaulted Besta Zamba of Denhera village chief Makoni after accusing her of cheating.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda said the incident occurred on June 6 at Munodamafaro bottle store and investigations into the matter are underway.

It is allegedly that Murimi and Zamba were drinking beer at Munodamafaro bottle store at around 1700hrs.Murimi accused Zamba of cheating with other men.

An altercation broke up leading into Murimi kicking Zamba on the forehead.Zamba fell down and started bleeding profusely.

Murimi was refrained by other patrons. Inspector Chananda said at around 2200hrs, the two decided to go home. On their way, Murimi started hitting Zamba with a stick. Passersby tried to stop the fight but failed because Murimi had become so violent.

Zamba was found dead the following morning along the same footpath that the incident happened

A police report was made leading to Murimi’s arrest. Masvingo Mirror