Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Buhera man kills girlfriend over infidelity allegations

19,063

By Fungayi Munyoro

A Buhera man has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend over infidelity allegations. Shadreck Murimi of Bwanya village chief Makoni assaulted Besta Zamba of Denhera village chief Makoni after accusing her of cheating.

rape victim file pictureManicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda said the incident occurred on June 6 at Munodamafaro bottle store and investigations into the matter are underway.

It is allegedly that Murimi and Zamba were drinking beer at Munodamafaro bottle store at around 1700hrs.Murimi accused Zamba of cheating with other men.

An altercation broke up leading into Murimi kicking Zamba on the forehead.Zamba fell down and started bleeding profusely.

Related Articles

Five nabbed for Shangani murder

29,776

Student killed, covered with shrubs

20,116

Three US officers charged with killing of Black man in…

14,488

Murder at 6th Avenue in Bulawayo

11,790

Murimi was refrained by other patrons. Inspector Chananda said at around 2200hrs, the two decided to go home. On their way, Murimi started hitting Zamba with a stick. Passersby tried to stop the fight but failed because Murimi had become so violent.

Zamba was found dead the following morning along the same footpath that the incident happened
A police report was made leading to Murimi’s arrest. Masvingo Mirror

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments