Loga’s assistants turn against each other

By Eddie Chikamhi

Tonderai Ndiraya and Lloyd Chitembwe have spent a considerable amount of time together plotting the downfall of opponents.

The duo are partners when it comes to the Warriors, where they are assistants to Croatian gaffer Zdravko Logarusic.

They have accompanied Loga to meetings with local coaches this week to assist the Croatian coach prepare the Warriors for their next assignments in the next few months.

But their companionship is set to be put aside when Dynamos and Harare City clash in the Chibuku Super Cup, at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

“We expect a very difficult game from Harare City,” said DeMbare coach, Ndiraya.

“I think they have done well so far. They are playing some very good football. That’s the team that we are going to be facing on Saturday.

“We are also prepared, I think we have also done well, in our own right. So, it is going to be a very interesting match.

“We want to consolidate our place at the top.

“At the same time, they also want to collect points, and get on top of us. So, we expect a fierce contest on Saturday but one which we are prepared for.”

DeMbare currently sit at the top of the table, in Group One, after amassing eight points, from four games.

They have won two games and drawn two.

“Out of the 28 players that we have registered for this Cup, only one player —Tendaishe Magwaza — was injured but has since started light training.

“So, we are spoilt for choice. Almost all our players are fit and raring to go,” said Ndiraya.

Harare City appear to have built some momentum and they won their first match of the tournament, last week, when they beat Herentals 2-1.

They are equal on six points with CAPS United.

The Green Machine have a tricky date against ZPC Kariba, who are also looking to come in, with a strong shout.

The Kariba side sit fourth, with five points, after registering their first win, in four games, last week.

CAPS United are closely monitoring goalkeeper, Tonderai Mateyaunga, who pulled a muscle, during the Harare Derby.

Coach Darlington Dodo is happy that long-term injury casualties, Ian Nyoni and Leeroy Mavhunga, are back for consideration.

Nyoni had a late cameo, during the Harare Derby, while Mavhunga was confined to the bench.

However, Phenias Bhamusi, who only played one game in this campaign, is still out while Valentine Musarurwa still needs some weeks, before he can return.

“Our goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga is also under observation, after pulling a muscle, during the Derby,’’ said Dodo.

“We hope it does not get serious.

“Overall, it’s getting better. We played Nyoni last week, because he had shown good response.

“With Leeroy, we felt he was not up to the level that we expected him to be.

“So, it was not wise to play him and then, probably, he gets back into the injury ward again.

“Bhamusi is making good recovery, the good thing is he has started some light training, although he is still under observation, from the team doctors.

“They are still working on him, and then they will give a final assessment. If you ask me, I would tell you we want him back, as soon as possible, as the technical team.

“This will obviously widen our election range. It’s something that we want because the games are coming thick and fast.”

Herentals and Yadah will kickstart the weekend programme, with a breakfast meeting, at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The other three groups have byes because they have fewer teams.

Fixtures

Saturday: Herentals vs Yadah (11 am at National Sports Stadium), Dynamos vs Harare City (3 pm at National Sports Stadium)

Sunday: ZPC Kariba vs CAPS United (1 pm at National Sports Stadium). The Chronicle