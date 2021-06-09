Juma Phiri, Talen Vision part ways

By Ricky Zililo

Ambitious Zifa Southern Region Division One League side Talen Vision have severed ties with their long-serving administrator Juma Phiri.

Talen Vision warned stakeholders on Tuesday morning that Phiri no longer represents the club and said general manager Mkhululi Mthunzi will assume publicity and marketing duties that Phiri did.

“FC Talen Vision would like to inform all members of the public, members of the business community, the football fraternity and all stakeholders that Mr Juma Phiri is no longer with the organisation. We would like to thank him for the enormous contributions he made towards building of the brand Talen Vision and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“In the meantime, Mr Mkhululi Mthunzi will be the acting publicity and marketing manager for the organisation. Whatever comments or dealings he makes from now onwards do not represent the position of FC Talen Vision and its subsidiaries,” reads a Talen Vision statement.

Phiri, Zimbabwe’s high jump record holder, joined Talen Vision in 2016 when they made their maiden appearance in the Southern Region Division One League.

Phiri’s 2.16m jump set in June 1999 has stood for more than two decades.

Mthunzi could not be drawn into revealing details about Phiri’s exit, while the latter’s mobile phone number was unreachable.

Phiri’s departure comes as a surprise, as two weeks ago our sister paper B-Metro reported that he was leading Talen Vision’s stadium construction project in Esigodini.

Soil samples to determine how deep the stadium foundation should be were taken last month, according to Phiri.

Last year Talen Vision ventured into construction and engineering services, and set up a milling plant in Filabusi. The Chronicle