TB Joshua “a General who set many things in place” – Uebert Angel

Spirit Embassy: GoodNews church founder and Zimbabwe’s recently appointed Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large Uebert Angel has paid tribute to the late Nigerian preacher TB Joshua describing him as “a General who set many things in place that generations will continue to copy.”

Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, died on Saturday from an undisclosed cause, his church said on Facebook. Joshua, one of Africa’s most influential evangelists had just conducted a live broadcast before word broke out that he had passed on.

“God has taken his servant Prophet TB Joshua home … His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God,” the church wrote on its Facebook page on Sunday, without giving further details.

Writing on his instagram page on Sunday, Prophet Angel said;

“Last night (Saturday), I received the rude and shocking news of the home going of someone deeply dear to me and my family. The home going of Senior Prophet TB Joshua is most painful because if there truly were good men, he was certainly one. However we are so sure of where he is and know he ran an amazing race, amassed incomparable proofs with Christ and made a mark on this earth that can never be ignored or erased!” Angel wrote on his Instagram.

“Now, To the man I have known since my tender years in ministry, TB Joshua: Your sudden passage is hard to understand for many, yet we bow respectfully to the sovereignty of God while we remain thankful for the decades of impactful work along with the exemplary life you lived while you were with us. You are a General who set many things in place that generations will continue to copy.

“As a dear senior Prophet, friend, a Christian brother, a father to many, a prophetic example to me, though senior in every way to me, everytime we spoke you would be so humble and regarded not your seniority over me but allowed me time to hear your mind and your humble spirit.

“The thought that I will not see you again or hear from you again on this side of the divide, but only on videos, is unbelievable but as the Bible says “we should mourn not as though we are without knowledge”. The only thing I have managed or believe I have managed to process this loss, is to immortalise your prophetic words you said yesterday after service as you indicated of your own home going, back to the father.

“(There is) …time for everything – time for prayer and time to RETURN HOME after the service.”

You definitely knew where you were going. While wish It weren’t true that you are home with the father You were and still are the beginner of trends, the master at your craft.

“You made the prophetic, deliverance, healing and humility a hallmark and a masterpiece because God made you a master & It’s so important to remind the Christian community that we as a body should never forget our soldiers. Love you and miss you and see you at the rapture!