Serial armed robbers arrested

Two of the country’s serial armed robbers, Spicer Takawira and Musafare Mupamhanga who were wanted for committing a spate of armed robberies, housebreakings and theft in and around the city have been arrested following a shootout with police in Glen View 7, Harare.

Takawira (29), Musafare Mupanhanga (48) and Conwell Kasambarare are alleged to be part of the gang that raided Mashwede Holdings last year and got away with over US$100 000, R42 000, $14 000 worth of fuel coupons, firearms and 20 live rounds of ammunition.

They were recently released from jail on bail pending appeal at the High Court and had since gone into hiding.

Takawira and Mupamhanga were arrested together with their five other accomplices being James Nyakutsikwa (34) of 1540 Retreat Park, Waterfalls, Newman Watsikwa aged (34) of Southlea Park, Joseph Chinhemba (26) of 4 Tutbury Close Houghton Park, Leo Mandaza (40), of 12275 Kuwadzana Extension and Chamunorwa Takawira (29) of 16388 Sunningdale 2.

They are facing several counts of armed robberies that they committed in and around the city.

Some of the suspects are expected to appear in court this morning while Musafare Mupamhanga who was shot on the left leg is admitted at a local hospital under police guard.

In one of the cases, police said on June 2 at around 0130 hours, the suspects and others who are still at large hatched a plan to steal from a shop where they broke the doors to gain entry and stole several itel cellphones, Tecno, Samsung and cellphone accessories.

On June 3, detectives from CID Stores and Business made a follow up leading to the arrest of Spicer Takawira in Chikwanha Area, Chitungwiza.

He was interviewed and revealed that they were coming from Rusape where they had committed an armed robbery whilst in the company of his other six accomplices while armed with a pistol and iron bars.

A follow-up was made leading to the arrest of Nyakutsikwa along 7th Avenue in Mbare National. He was searched leading to the recovery of a Tecno cellphone inside his pocket.

Takawira led to the arrest of Watsikwa at Boka Auction Floors. He was interviewed in connection with the firearm and he revealed that the firearm was possessed by Chinhemba who was also arrested. The Herald