Zim Hip Hop star Takura to sue magazine for spreading gay rumors

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zim Hip Hop star Takura Shonhai has revealed that he will be suing a local blog over gay rumors spread about him on the 13th of May.

In a statement posted by the rapper on his Instagram page, his legal team has already started working on the process to file a lawsuit but have not yet identified the individual behind the blog.

This comes after a picture of Takura’s look alike kissing another male made rounds on social media last week, with scores of people suggesting it was the rapper.

The ‘Zino Irema’ hit maker said he will be suing because the article is ‘defamatory’ and has ‘caused ‘grief and anxiety’ to his family.

In a statement the rapper said, “I make this following statement in the wake of a post by a website called zimmagazine.com, brought to my attention sometime on the 13th of May 2021.

“The post was headed; ‘leaked pictures of Takura with his gay boyfriend’ attached to the post are pictures of two men, hand in hand, displaying affection in a clearly homosexual interaction.”

The ‘Negative Energy’ rapper denied that he was in any of the pictures and suggested that the pictures were presented in a way to make it look like he was one of the men in the picture.

“I wish to categorically deny that I am the person in the pictures, I am not now nor have I ever been in a homosexual relationship… This is defamatory, a malicious invasion of my privacy, unauthorized use of my images and a clear attempt to tarnish my reputation, a violation of the highest order.”

Citing that the story has tarnished his reputation Takura also said his lawyers are working with relevant bodies to track down the culprit and bring them to book.

“The spreading of the story has tarnished my reputation, caused grief, anxiety and unwarranted angst to my family.

“I have instructed my legal team to look into the originators of this fake story and doctored pictures, to institute proceedings for defamation and seek damages.

“My team will take all the necessary measures to ensure the culprits are reported to the Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) and necessary action is taken in flagging this site and others like it,” he said.

He did not reveal how much he will demand from the blog.