Zim comedian Long John charms Steve Harvey after Comedy Central debut

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

South Africa-based Zimbabwean comedian Long John real name Learnmore Mwanyenyeka has charmed his way into American television mogul Steve Harvey after making his debut appearance on comedy television channel Comedy Central.

Celebrating his achievement Long John posted on his twitter saying, “Boom!!! HAHA one of my dreams was to be on comedy central… today my dream officially came true. Thank you so much @comedycentralAF for this…” read John’s post.

Adding the icing to the cake, Harvey quoted John’s tweeting with some motivation saying he was proud of him.

“Congratulations @long_John, I am proud of you man. Glad that we met you through standup spotlight and to see the comedy industry shining a light on you. Don’t stop!” said Harvey.

In November 2019 Long John won the Steve Harvey Stand Up Spotlight people’s choice Award.

The multi-award winning comedian made headlines last week after he was selected as one of the finalists for the Steel City Arts Foundation (SCAF) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States.

Speaking about the selection, Long John said it was also one of his dreams to penetrate the United States showbiz industry.

“My dream has always been to be an Afro-centric comedian with a global fan base and the US entertainment industry is the apex industry that will allow me to achieve that,” he said.

Long John recently performed along with some of the most renowned comedians from the United States on a virtual platform under the ‘The Laugh Tour’ show. Notable comedians such as Liz Barrett, Dan Frank and Gianmarco were part of the program.