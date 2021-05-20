Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mnangagwa hands over PhD certificate to Joel Biggie Matiza’s widow

By Farirai Machivenyika

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday morning handed over the doctorate certificate and academic transcript of the late national hero, Joel Biggie Matiza, to his widow Lillian at a ceremony at State House in Harare.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa handing over the PhD certificate and transcript to former Transport Minister Joel Big Matiza's wife Lilian and family at State House in Harare
Matiza, who was the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development at the time of his death in January, had obtained a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) from the Binary University of Management and Entrepreneurship, Malaysia, in collaboration with Chinhoyi University of Technology on December 15 last year.

Matiza’s sons, Joel and Joseph and the Charge D’Affairs of the Malaysian embassy in Zimbabwe Ms Tan Tsiu Yinn, also attended the ceremony. The Herald

