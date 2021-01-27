Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Three National Heroes buried

19,124

By Farirai Machivenyika

The three national heroes – Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant General Sibusiso Busi Moyo, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Major-General Paradzai Zimondi – have been buried at the National Heroes Acre this afternoon.

All of them died of Covid-19-related complications last week. They were buried in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 guidelines.

The burial of the trio, a first in the country since 1980, was presided over by Acting President Constantino Chiwenga. He said the three late national heroes dedicated their lives for the country’s independence and development. The Herald

Donate to Nehanda Radio
Related Articles

Covid-19 deaths rise to 1 103 in Zimbabwe

25,754

Nick Mangwana says he regrets calling doctors “hospital…

56,762

Wenera soap goes on YouTube

19,173

Triple heroes burial set for tomorrow

28,012
You might also like More from author
Comments