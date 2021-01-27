Three National Heroes buried

By Farirai Machivenyika

The three national heroes – Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant General Sibusiso Busi Moyo, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joel Biggie Matiza and former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Major-General Paradzai Zimondi – have been buried at the National Heroes Acre this afternoon.

All of them died of Covid-19-related complications last week. They were buried in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) Covid-19 guidelines.

The burial of the trio, a first in the country since 1980, was presided over by Acting President Constantino Chiwenga. He said the three late national heroes dedicated their lives for the country’s independence and development. The Herald