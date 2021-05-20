Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Former Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede in court for theft

38,921

Former Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede was expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of stealing farming equipment at a Mazowe farm in Mashonaland Central.

Registrar-General Tobaiwa Mudede
Former Registrar-General Tobaiwa Mudede

Mudede is expected to be charged with theft.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments