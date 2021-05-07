Wicknell Chivayo case set for collapse after Kazhanje is acquitted

The case against businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe is set for a spectacular collapse after former Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) board chairman, Stanley Kazhanje, was acquitted on charges of receiving a US$10 000 bribe from Chivayo.

Kazhanje was jointly appearing in court with Chivayo but Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna discharged Kazhanje after noting that he cannot be tried twice on the same issue.

Kazhanje was previously convicted on charges of “concealing a transaction” from his employer (ZPC). He however maintained and was able to prove that the money was paid for past engineering consultancy services he had performed for Intratrek using his company Terminal Engineers.

The attempt by the state to use the same case and make material changes from (concealing a transaction) to claiming this was a bribe to influence the awarding of a US$172 million tender to build a 100-megawatt solar power plant in Gwanda is what has run them into trouble.

Kazhanje applied for the charges to be quashed arguing that he will suffer double jeopardy if tried again on the same allegations and magistrate Nduna ruled in his favour. Chivayo’s legal team now expect the state to the drop the charges against their client. Nehanda Radio