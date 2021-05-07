Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Theatre actress Rutendo Chigudu dies

Multi-talented TV host, film actress and writer Rutendo Tapiwa Chigudu collapsed and died on Thursday in South Africa where she was now based as a student at Wits University.

Chigudu was studying studying towards her MA in Applied Drama at Wits University in South Africa. She has in the past worked for Patsime Trust, Almasi, Reps Theatre, Zimbabwe Women Writers Association, Star FM Radio, Sadc Arts Festival, ZB Bank amongst others.

She worked for Nehanda Radio in various capacities in its formative years. She also had a popular column on the Nehanda Radio website  ##RatedLoose with Rutendo Tapiwa Chigudu.

More details as we get them…..

