“If you don’t support Zanu PF you won’t make money in Zim”- Chiyangwa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF Central Committee member and Zvimba South legislator Philip Chiyangwa has controversially claimed that only people who support Zanu PF will make money in Zimbabwe.

He said this during an engagement he had with America-based Zimbabwean cleric Passion Java who paid a courtesy call to Chiyangwa on Tuesday.

The two drove around Harare with the businessman’s limousine hummer discussing business ideas while Chiyangwa was showcasing some of his multi-million dollar properties.

Chiyangwa told Java that it takes one to be a Zanu PF member in order to make money in Zimbabwe. The former football boss is one of the richest people in Zimbabwe with properties that translate into millions of dollars.

“One thing I tell you, I’m not apologetic. I’m Zanu PF. I’m a Central Committee member. Tosapota Mnangagwa isu. If you don’t support Zanu PF you will not make money in Zimbabwe. Don’t waste your time,” Chiyangwa said.

In concurring with Chiyangwa’s claim, Java said: “I always tell people one thing, kuti power harirwiswe (don’t fight power).”

Speaking at a Zanu PF meeting at Trelawney Tobacco Training Centre in Zvimba South last week, Chiyangwa hinted that he was about to be promoted to an influential position in the ruling party.

“There are some people who hate me, but let me tell them they will soon be in for a big surprise because my bosses are soon going to announce my promotion. How will they take it?” he said.