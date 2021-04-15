Biti and 5 others from PDP bounce back in Parliament after High Court ruling

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has bounced back in Parliament after the High Court ruled that Benjamin Rukanda, the man who recalled the former finance minister, was not a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The main opposition confirmed on its official microblogging Twitter handle Biti and other MPs who were recalled by Rukanda will return to Parliament following a ruling by High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga that Rukanda was not the PDP secretary general.

“Breaking VP @BitiTendai and others from PDP will return to Parliament after the High Court ruled the person who recalled them was not from PDP,” read a statement by MDC Alliance.

Biti, William Madzimure of Kambuzuma, Settlement Chikwinya of Mbizo, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu, Nkulumane, Sichelesile Mahlangu of Pumula and Regai Tsunga of Mutasa South were recalled from Parliament by a PDP faction on 17 March this year through a letter which was read by the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda.

The series of recalls of MDC Alliance officials started last year following a March Supreme Court that appointed Thokozani Khupe and Douglas Mwonzora leaders of the smaller MDC-T.

The two later claimed they were leading a lead party in the alliance and started to recall MPs, senators and councillors who supported Nelson Chamisa.

Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu who recently joined the ruling Zanu PF said “the case can be taken up on appeal to the Supreme Court. Just thought I should point this out. The mere noting of an appeal immediately suspends the operation of the judgment appealed against.

Biti has been vocal in Parliament where he was chairing a Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Few days before he was recalled, he had taken the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) to task over allegations it awarded a US$250 million tender to Sakunda Holdings for the installation of the 200MW Dema Diesel Power Plant in violation of the country’s procurement procedures.