Jaure challenges Glamour Boys

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos skipper, Partson Jaure, says the Glamour Boys are looking to end their barren run in the top-flight league when domestic football returns.

The Harare giants’ supremacy, on the local scene, ended in 2014, after Callisto Pasuwa led them to their fourth straight championship.

Jaure, who won three straight titles with the club during those dominant years, told The Herald the current crop need to take Dynamos back to the top.

DeMbare have been flexing their muscles of late, courtesy of the financial backing of their principal sponsors, Remington Gold.

Last year Dynamos unveiled players like Jaure, Juan Mutudza, Barnabas Mushunje, Tinotenda Chiunye, goalkeeper Tymon Mvula, Lennox Mutsetse, Tanaka Chidhobha, Sylvester Appiah, Byron Madzokere and David Temwanjira.

They recently announced the signing of five players who include Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Tinashe Makanda, Newman Sianchali and Luke Musikiri.

“We have new guys who have been roped in to strengthen the team. We will try to make our fans happy. We will do our best,” he said.

“I cannot promise the world but we will try to work as a team to achieve something because it has been long since the team last achieved something tangible.

“I believe this is the time to take the club back to the top, where it belongs.”

Dynamos conducted Covid-19 tests, and vaccinations, last Friday and started training the following day.

DeMbare have a pending pre-season date with traditional rivals Highlanders in the President’s Independence Trophy final at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

“Firstly, we are so happy to come together again, as players, and having to beginning the preparations,’’ he said.

“We have regrouped, after a long time, and the fact that we have received our vaccines means the work has begun.

“Our first game will be the Independence Trophy against Highlanders. We haven’t been training as a group but as individuals.

“I am sure each and every player was doing their best.

“For me, the preparations for the Cup game are more of a crash programme because of the limited time.

“But, we will try to adjust to the demands of the training, as players, and work to get a good result against Highlanders.’’

The Premier Soccer League have proposed the return of football, in a cluster competition, which will be hosted in four cities. According to the proposals, the teams will be placed under four groups.

“I think this is a new thing that we are not used to.

“We were accustomed to the usual league format, where we play two rounds, home and away with the top team winning the title.

“I am also not sure what will happen to some of those big games that we always looked up to during the year, for example Highlanders and FC Platinum.

“I don’t know exactly how it will go but having to travel out there and meeting new challenges in different environment to what we are used to here in Harare makes football more exciting. “But, we are very grateful to our football leadership.

“They have done well to get us to where we are today.

“We have, so far, done Covid-19 tests and vaccination and this is a big sign that football is returning this year.

“At least, we have to start from somewhere until everything normalises again,” said Jaure. The Herald