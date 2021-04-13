Police, immigration arrest 28 Malawian border jumpers

By Thupeyo Muleya

Security officials in Beitbridge have arrested 28 Malawian border jumpers who were hiding at a house in Kwalu 2 Suburb (formerly) Mfelandawonye pending illegal transportation to South Africa.

The group of men aged between 18 and 29 years, was raided on Saturday morning by a team comprising the ZRP and the Department of Immigration’s Compliance and Enforcement section.

The arrest is part of border officials’ crackdown on illegal migration and related activities following the resurfacing of syndicates using fake customs and immigration stamps to clear goods and travellers in and out of the country.

The Assistant Regional Immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge Mr Nqobile Ncube confirmed the migrants were rounded up in a joint operation they carried out with the ZRP.

“We carried out a joint operation with the police in one of the suburbs in the town and managed to arrest 28 undocumented Malawians.

“Indications are that they were awaiting transportation to South Africa. The matter is now being handled by the police, ” he said.

The police officer commanding (Dispol) Beitbridge district Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the Malawians will appear in court today charged for violating the country’s immigration laws. The Herald