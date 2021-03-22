Berita and manager Eric part ways

By Bongani Ndlovu

Songstress Berita Khumalo has parted ways with her manager Eric Gyimah after he joined Warner Music South Africa.



Eric managed Berita’s career for the past two years and has been very instrumental in setting up her brand as an independent artiste.

Now he is working for Warner Music SA in his new role as Promotions Specialist and Marketing Coordinator.

Telling her followers on social media, Berita thanked Eric for helping her build a solid foundation.

“The past two years Eric handled artiste management and product marketing roles amongst a long list of other duties not in the initial job description. He grew with me and helped me build a strong foundation for my independent record label Assali Music.

“His creativity, passion and dedication helped me stay accountable not only as an artist but a leader in the company. Though I am sad to have lost my MVP, I am excited for your next steps I know you will bring great value to your new team. Well done boo,” posted Berita. The Chronicle