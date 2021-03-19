Police contradict Zaac chair and spox… no break in at Mt Pleasant offices

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

After launching an investigation into an alleged break in at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo’s office in Mt Pleasant, Harare, the Police have concluded there was no such break-in.

On Monday, Matanda-Moyo and her spokesperson John Makamure confirmed there was a break and enter at ZACC offices during the weekend.

Police launched an investigation and according to Commissioner General Paul Nyathi, “no breaking in occurred.”

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that a report of a suspected unlawful entry into premises at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Mt Pleasant offices was made on the 15th March 2021.

“According to the investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department who include scene of experts, the circumstances and appearance of the surroundings suggest that no breaking in occurred.

“Nothing was stolen or any form of tampering with objects or other items was observed. Indications are that the office curtain rail moved due to wear and tear thereby displacing a ceiling panel,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

This is despite the fact that Makamure had claimed the break in was meant to intimidate ZACC.

“I can confirm there was a break-in at the offices. Investigations are underway, but I cannot divulge anything more at the moment.

“Suffice to say such threats will not deter the commission from executing its mandate to combat and prevent corruption in the public and private sectors and realise the objectives of vision 2030,” Makamure said.