Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze proposes to model Panashe Peters

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Jah Prayzah’s manager Keen Mushapaidze popped the big question last weekend to longtime model girlfriend Panashe Peters. It was some emotional and yet romantic scenes as Keen went down on one knee and asked Panashe to marry him during her birthday celebration.

Keen shared a five minute long video of him giving a speech thanking his girlfriend for being the ‘light’ in his life. He kept on beating around the bushes before he jumped into a swimming pool saying he’d continue with his speech after doing his signature swimming pool jump.

As he came out of the pool he asked for a hug from his bae who first declined but as she came closer to him, keen went down on one knee and pooped the big Question.

Messages of congratulations have been pouring in for the couple from both industry colleagues and fans.

Vimbai Zimuto commented saying, “Congratulations bro isu truuda wedhazz.”

Ms Shally, “Cooongratulationssss👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 ❤️❤️❤️ I almost announced it on your behalf lol. To love and happiness 🥂”

Zodwa Mkandla also commented saying, “Am proud of u both. Well done my team love u both”

“Ndiani aronga kudai ,ndiMwari wakanaka🙏🙏.This is beautiful.NdiMwari watisvitsa pano 🙏🙏🙏Ebenezer,” Commented Jackie Ngarande.

Panashe Peters is well known for her cat walking skills as she managed to scoop a number of beauty pageant crowns which includes;

Miss UZ in 2019, Miss University Africa- Zim, Miss Europe Continental- Zimbabwe in 2019, Miss Tourism Harare and she is also a Television personality and brand ambassador.