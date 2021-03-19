Mudimu confident of Warriors squad

By Blessing Malinganiza

Warriors defender Alec Mudimu is con­ dent a make[1]shift Warriors squad will produce results in the upcoming 2022 Afcon qualifiers.

Amid the unavailability of most regular players owing to travel restrictions, coach Zdravko Logarusic has resorted to an experimental squad consisting of those able to fulfil the matches.

“Of course, there are a lot of differences in the squad that qualified compared to the current squad due to the virus.

“But like I’ve always said, I’m confident in what the players that have been called for duty can do,” he said. ­

The 25-year-old Ankaraspor defender was part of Sunday Chidzambwa’s squad that qualified for the previous Afcon edition in Egypt.

“I’m still very confident our nation has a great chance to qualify this time around too,” he said. H-Metro