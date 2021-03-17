Two die,15 injured enroute to funeral

By Boitumelo Makhurane

Two people died on the spot and 15 others were seriously injured when a Toyota Hiace omnibus they were travelling in that was towing a body for burial, burst a rear tyre and overturned.



The accident occurred on Monday at the 368 km-peg along the Bulawayo-Harare Road at around 5pm.

The vehicle was enroute to Shangani from Pumula suburb in Bulawayo with 16 passengers on board.

The deceased are Jimson Ndlovu (60) from Pumula suburb and Sylvanos Mabvumba (53) from Chief Nemangwe’s area in Gokwe.

Their bodies were taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) mortuary, while the injured passengers were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the accident.

‘‘I can confirm that at around 5pm on Monday, Amon Ndebele from Pumula Bulawayo was driving a Toyota Hiace with 16 passengers on board. The vehicle had a rear right tyre burst.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and it veered off the road. The vehicle overturned and plunged into a small bridge. The trailer got disconnected from the vehicle as a result. Two died and 15 were injured including the driver,’’ said Insp Mangena.

The body that was in the trailer was transferred to another vehicle and other family members proceeded to Shangani for the burial.

Insp Mangena urged motorist to check their vehicles before travelling to avoid road accidents.

‘‘I urge all motorists to check if their vehicles are roadworthy before travelling and to exercise extreme caution to avoid loss of life,’’ said Insp Mangena. The Chronicle