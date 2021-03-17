Madam Boss levelling up . . . humbled to work with Sello Maake kaNcube

Local entertainer Madam Boss (real name Tyra Chikocho) is levelling up with her acting career seemingly destined for dizzying heights as she is doing the most in South Africa.

The comedian/actress is currently in the neighbouring country where she is shooting a sitcom with fellow comedian/actor Madlela Skhobokhobo.

She has been constantly updating fans about her stint there with today’s being an announcement of her working alongside renowned South African actor, Sello Maake kaNcube.

“Sello Maake kaNcube, what a humble human being. I’m so honoured to work with you Baba,” wrote the actor as she posted pictures of her and the famed actor.

Although she did not share much details, it seems the two will be working together on the upcoming sitcom that will likely air on SABC.

But, what remains is that Madam Boss’ acting career is growing with this sitcom likely to be the breakthrough she needed. Looking at pictures she has been posting in her costumes, one can tell that she has clearly levelled up. Most of her fans who have been closely following her are noticing the change and have been celebrating with her.

“Such breakthroughs are needed in life. I am happy for you Mai Munetsiwa. Stay humble,” commented one fan.

Other than this acting gig, Madam Boss has been bagging several endorsement deals with various top companies, something that has boosted her brand. The Chronicle