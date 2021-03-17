Obert Gutu joins Zanu PF…. paraded at State House by Mnangagwa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and former opposition MDC Alliance Senator for Chitungwiza James Makore on Wednesday formally joined Zanu PF and were paraded at State House by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The meeting was attended by Zanu PF national chair Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Masvingo provincial chairman Ezra Chadzamira and Politburo member Lovemore Matuke.

This comes barely two weeks after MDC-Alliance official and former legislators, Lillian Timveos and Blessing Chebundo defected to the ruling Zanu PF party citing lack of direction in the opposition party.

On Tuesday, Tracy Mutinhiri joined Zanu PF arguing the opposition was a “puppet” of the Whites.

Mutinhiri told the media she dumped the opposition last year after realising the West had been using the main opposition party to reverse the gains of the country’s liberation struggle.

“When I was an MDC official, I discovered that it is a white man’s party which will destroy the gains of the liberation struggle, if given a chance. Therefore, we must all unite ourselves in Zanu-PF to defend our independence and our sovereignty

“We want everyone to come back to Zanu-PF. There is nothing in MDC. It’s a white man’s agenda where blacks are just used to serve the interests of white people without benefiting anything,” the former Social Welfare Minister said.

Political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya said the defection of opposition members to Zanu PF was making Nelson Chamisa’s led MDC Alliance stronger.

Zanu PF is actually making opposition @nelsonchamisa stronger, legitimate and giving it an agenda of vapid, rapid and rising fascist regime in Zimbabwe. Those rejoining Zanu PF are good riddance, self cleansing regime agents. But the MDC Alliance should make dictatorship expensive.