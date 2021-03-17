Mahere claps back at Mutinhiri after “MDC is a white man’s party” jibe

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has hit back at former top official Tracy Mutinhiri who was expelled by Zanu PF in 2011, joined the MDC under Morgan Tsvangirai in 2012, before defecting back to Zanu PF this month. Mutinhiri now claims the MDC is a “white man’s party.”

Mutinhiri yesterday told the media she dumped the MDC Alliance last year after realising the West had been using the main opposition party to reverse the gains of the country’s liberation struggle.

“When I was an MDC official, I discovered that it is a white man’s party which will destroy the gains of the liberation struggle, if given a chance. Therefore, we must all unite ourselves in Zanu-PF to defend our independence and our sovereignty.

“We want everyone to come back to Zanu-PF. There is nothing in MDC. It’s a white man’s agenda where blacks are just used to serve the interests of white people without benefiting anything,” the former Social Welfare Minister said.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Mutinhiri had a right to associate with a party of her choice while dismissing her claims that the opposition was a “white man’s party”.

She added the party did not need the West to tell it that the ordinary life of a Zimbabwean had deteriorated.

“Every person has the right to associate with a party of their choosing. However, no amount of politicking and party bashing will cause the MDC Alliance to abandon the people’s agenda for change,” Mahere said.

“We don’t need the West to tell us that the quality of life for ordinary Zimbabweans continues to deteriorate. Things have gotten so bad economically for some that they have chosen to abandon the people’s genuine cause for a chance to eat at the oppressor’s table.”

Mutinhiri, who was a candidate for the MDC Alliance vice president post in 2018 claimed she was motivated by” President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa’s New Dispensation which has brought economic reforms” to join the ruling party.

“What motivated me to come back is that Zanu-PF is a party with ideology. I would want to be part of President Mnangagwa’s New Dispensation which has brought economic reforms. The Second Republic is saying Zimbabwe is open for business and indeed it is open for business. It is for that reason that I want to join my comrades and continue defending the revolution,” she added.

Two weeks ago, former MDC Alliance legislators, Blessing Chebundo and Lillian Timveos defected to Zanu PF with many arguing they wanted to protect personal properties like cars and get posts in the ruling party.