Logarusic secures work permit

By Mehluli Sibanda

Zimbabwe national football team coach, Zdravko Logarusic has secured a work permit extension, which has paved way for him to take charge of the Warriors’ preparations for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations fixtures against Botswana as well as Zambia.

A very reliable source told this publication that Logarusic’s work permit was picked up on Friday from the Immigration Department after the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) had applied for an extension to his right to work in the country on 4 March. His previous work permit had expired in January. Logarusic signed a two-year contract with Zifa which comes to an end at the beginning of next year.

“The coach’s work permit was issued on Friday and collected by a Zifa official towards close of business on the same day. Zifa had applied for an extension of his work permit on 4 March,’’ said a source.

Zimbabwe is gearing up to clash with Botswana at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown on 25 March before they collide with Zambia at the National Sports Stadium four days later.

Both matches are kicking off in the evening. Zifa are still in talks with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) regarding the kick-off time for the match against Zambia which is scheduled to start at 9pm, an hour before the start of curfew.

Because of coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe will be without Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa and David Moyo. There is also doubt about the availability of the France based duo of Tinotenda Kadewere and Marshal Munetsi.

Clubs in European countries are not keen to release players since they are required to go into quarantine for a period of up to 10 days upon return from nations that are listed as high-risk areas in terms of coronavirus variants under a red list.

Locally based players got into camp yesterday while those outside the country are expected to start arriving on 21 March. The Sunday News