Kadewere scores 10th league goal for Lyon in draw against Munetsi’s Reims

By Mehluli Sibanda

Zimbabwean striker, Tinotenda Kadewere was on target with a header for his French club, Olympique Lyon as they drew with Stade de Reims in a Ligue 1 fixture which also featured another Warriors player, Marshal Munetsi on the opposing end on Friday.

It was Kadewere’s 10th league goal of the season and it came two minutes into added time right before the end of the match.

Mathieu Cafaro had put Reims ahead in the 33rd minute and the home team held on to that lead until Kadewere intervened with a header as Munetsi watched on to earn Lyon a vital point away.

Kadewere had scored 10 goals and provided three assists for Lyon so far this season. That places him third on the Lyon’s top Ligue 1 scorers for the season.

Dutchman Memphis Depay is Lyon’s leading league top scorer with 14 goals and nine assists while Cameroonian Karl Toko Ekambi is second with 12 goals as well as five assists.

Lyon are third on the log with 60 points, the same as second placed Paris Saint-Germain and two away from table topping Lille.

Next up for Lyon is a clash with PSG at home on 21 March. The Sunday News