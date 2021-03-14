Defence minister Muchinguri praises Matemadanda for his Masters degree

By Nicholas Gochai

Defence and War Veterans Affairs minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri on Friday waxed lyrical about the resilience and perseverance displayed by her deputy Victor Matemadanda, who graduated with a Masters in Business Adminstration (MBA) on the same day, Zim Morning Post can report.

The Defence minister praised Matemadanda and urged others within the Zanu PF structures to emulate the Gokwe legislator and pursue the path of education.

Muchinguri also revealed that of all the staff in the Defence ministry, more than 70 percent were holders of post-graduate qualifications.

The minister herself is a holder of two Masters degrees.

“Your resilience and carrying out many tasks shows that you are a leader of great virtue.”

Quoting the great Aristotle, Muchinguri-Kashiri also said:

“The roots of education are bitter, but the fruits are sweet…

“We need to celebrate this landmark achievement and all Zanu PF structures should embrace the practice and empower themselves.”

Matemadanda’s qualification was also accompanied with a minor in Strategic Management.

Zim Morning Post understands that Matemadanda started his degree in 2018.

According to sources within the Defence ministry, Matemadanda showed a lot of resilience in that he was able to efficiently juggle between his ministerial and party roles.

The Defence deputy minister would reportedly carry out his Zanu PF party duties as well.

“He shrugged off many impediments and soldiered on to complete his degree.

“Remember during the course he has been a victim of poisoning and also had to attend to pressing party issues.

“He really worked hard for this ,” said the insider.

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Senator Larry Mavhima, attended the event and officiated it.

Also in attendance at the occasion were Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, former Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora, among other high-profile Zanu PF personalities. Zim Morning Post