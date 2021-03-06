Senzo Meyiwa accused drops lawyer for ’wanting to force me into confessing to a murder I didn’t commit’

By Botho Molosankwe

One of the men accused of being behind the murder of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has dropped his lawyer for allegedly forcing him to confess to a crime he says he didn’t commit.

Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi said he would like to now apply for legal aid because the lawyer he currently has wants him to plead guilty to a murder charge.

Ntanzi, Muzikawulahlelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokosizi Maphisa and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli are facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

They appeared at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court where the prosecutor, Advocate George Baloyi, stated that the five would go on trial on October 25.

He also announced that the pre-trial would take place on July 19.

All of the men are currently behind bars serving sentences for different crimes, while others are still awaiting trial.

Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo on October 26, 2014.

In the house that day was Meyiwa, Khumalo her sister Zandi Khumalo, their mother Ntombi, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, and Kelly’s then four-year-old son and her daughter with Senzo.

When the five appeared in court for the first time, they refused to stand in the dock, claiming that they had nothing to do with the soccer star’s death.

“The people who are supposed to be in court are not appearing because they have money,” Maphisa told the court at the time. IOL