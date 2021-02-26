Sisters emerge victors in Chimurenga music contest

By Ivan Zhakata

Harare sisters Chenai and Nyari Chaendera could not hide their joy yesterday after winning the Chimurenga Music competition, scooping a Honda Fit vehicle and US$2 000.

The duo remixed the late Mbuya Madhuve’s song ‘Ndega Ndega’, and came first among 700 songs that were submitted.

The sisters received their prize at the site of the Museum of African Liberation from Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa who was accompanied by her husband Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa. Amb Mutsvangwa is the chairman of the war veterans.

In an interview, the sisters said they were exhilarated to have scooped the first prize in the competition.

“We have been in the industry for some time, but you how it is in the industry, you need to keep pushing and pushing and we are today,” said Chenai.

“We entered the Chimurenga competition and it offered us a great opportunity, which is why we are here today. The reason why we decided to enter the competition is to keep alive the Chimurenga spirit that we have always been told from growing up, hearing stories of how we came about to be an independent Zimbabwe. This is something that we appreciate, and we are so proud of being Zimbabweans.

“We are so overwhelmed and so happy to have made it this far. Being the eventual winners of the Chimurenga Music competition came as a shock indeed because over 700 entries where submitted.”

Chenai said the win marks the beginning of their musical career and they hope to go far with Chimurenga music.

“We would like to thank listeners out there and everybody who supported us, friends, family and everybody who has been with us. We just like to say that this is a musical journey that has just started. We really need your support throughout. This is just the beginning.”

Gwanda-based Busiso Tshuma and Kudakwashe Kagudu scooped the second prize and received a Honda Fit vehicle and US$1 000.

The third prize was bagged by Pristine Dereck and Wisdom Musoko from Chitungwiza who received US$500.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister Mutsvangwa said Chimurenga music and songs were performed for the purposes of encouragement duringthe execution of the liberation war.

“We cannot ignore the power of music in any society — music has been part of human beings from anywhere in the world. Music carries various messages and is also used to capture the spirit and emotions of various life moments.

“People sing and dance when a new baby is born, when someone celebrates a milestone in their lives as well as when someone passes on. Music, songs and dance were also part of the Zimbabwe liberation war. Our liberators created songs and dances to inspire them, to communicate ideological messages and also to uplift their spirits,” she said. The Herald.