Loga battles for work permit

Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, who is battling to extend his work permit, after his initial one-year permit expired, says there is no guarantee he will get his Euro stars for the final two Afcon qualifiers next month.

The Croatian gaffer, just like his foreign-based stars, has been locked away in his home country as his employers at Zifa scramble to secure an extension, to his work permit, for another year.

Zifa could not immediately apply for a renewal, after his initial one-year work permit expired, as pages in his passport had all been used up, forcing Loga to fly back home to obtain a new travel document.

He has since secured one and Zifa are now waiting for the Immigration Department to issue the coach with another one-year permit.

However, even though he remains locked in his home country, Loga has continued working, trying to build his team, ahead of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia, next month.

Yesterday, he named a 38-man provisional squad, for the make-or-break matches, but conceded that about 10 players, including some of his Euro stars, might not feature in the two games.

The Croat, who has failed to win in his first six assignments as Warriors coach, was scheduled supposed to name his squad last week but complications forced him to postpone the announcement.

He has been battling to get guarantees, from some of the European clubs, that the players he has targeted for the two matches, will be released to play for the Warriors. The Chronicle.