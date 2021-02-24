Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Naiza Boom Comedy gets plaque from YouTube

14,524

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Social media page Naiza Boom Comedy which features popular comedian Dhafu (Cathy Chapungu), Jatiwero (Terrence Chirinda), Jedza (Takunda Claude Nyakabau) and Paida (Shyline Chalimba) among others has received an award from YouTube for amassing 100 000 subscribers.
Naiza Boom Comedy Speaking on behalf of the team, Chapungu, who posted a video on social media, thanked their fans for supporting and confirming the latest development.

She showed fans the plaque before reading the confirmation letter from the YouTube officials.

“Thank you so much for supporting us and subscribing to the social media site. We received the award and we have the plaque now with us,” she said.

Naiza Boom Comedy has joined musician Jah Prayzah and Bus Stop TV who have received the plaques.

It is said that when a verified YouTube channel reaches a specific milestone and is deemed eligible for a YouTube Creator Reward, they are awarded a relatively flat trophy in a metal casing with a YouTube play button symbol.

The trophies are of different sizes each button and plaque gets progressively bigger with the channel’s subscriber count. The Herald

