Drama series ‘Wadiwa Wepamoyo’ season 2 back on small screens

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Zimbabwe’s most loved online drama series Wadiwa Wepamoyo has today hit the small screens as the first episode of Season 2 premiered on YouTube.

The show first premiered on pay to watch platform Getaway Stream on Sunday night and is premiering on YouTube for viewers who prefer watching it for free.

The second season of the romantic comedy drama brings in new faces including football star Tino Kadewere.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio executive director of College Central -production company for Wadiwa Wepamoyo- Derby Bheta said viewers should expect more drama than before and the new characters bring in a new interesting twist to the story.

“The introduction of new characters brings excitement to the series. Followers of the series should expect a lot more drama as the show kicked up so well,” said Bheta.

The online drama series first hit the screens last year during the first phase of the lockdown.

The show gained momentum as people were glued on their during the pa pandemic. Now that season 2 of the show has been released when lockdown regulations are eased. The question remains if it will get viewers glued on screens like before.

Speaking on why it took them so long to finally release season 2 Bheta said, “lockdown, and we had to source out the right budget . Some of our actors are still in school so we had to work around their schedules.”

Earlier this year in an exclusive interview with Nehanda Radio, Bheta said they were still weighing their distribution options, whether they should stick to YouTube or take it to national broadcasting station ZBC TV.

“I cannot confirm on whether we will broadcast with ZBC TV or YouTube first, we are still weighing out our distribution options,” he added. Nehanda Radio