Diamond Platnumz’s YouTube page back after hacking

The YouTube account of one of Africa’s most popular popstars is back after reportedly being taken over by hackers – which had prompted its suspension.

Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz’s page, which has more than 6.5 million subscribers and with over a billion pageviews, was said to have been hacked on Sunday.

An official of Diamond Platnumz’ record label, Wasafi, said that they had received an email from YouTube notifying them that that the account had been suspended.

Majidi Ramadhani said it was suspended after the hackers put out content that violated the digital platform’s guidelines

He told Kenya’s Daily Nation website that they had suffered a significant loss and were working to have the issue resolved.

On Monday, the music star wrote on his Instagram page indicating that the page was back.

“Thank you my Beloved….my Youtube channel is back,” he said. BBC News