Passion Java “buys views for Roki” as Winky D breaks record again

Friday was indeed a very eventful day in the entertainment industry, with Winky D releasing his much anticipated December project, Happy Again and Roki releasing his own ‘Mafuta’.

Important to note is how Roki’s hardly made it to the top trending list as it usually happens when he releases a song.

Meanwhile Winky D’s ‘Happy Again’ broke the Zimbabwean daily YouTube views after hitting 430 000 views in 24 hours which is nearly double the previous record set by Jah Prayzah’s Mukwasha which hit 281 000 in 24 hours.

Outspoken journalist Hopewell Chin’ono took to social media to mock Java for trying to hard to prove he could be better than Winky D.

Hopewell posted a screenshot of Roki’s song appearing as an Ad on YouTube.

He wrote, ” Things have become so bad for the Fake Prophet Passion Java, he is now buying Views for Roki’s video through YouTube Adverts. The organic route has failed dismally!

“He had released the song on the day Winky’s Happy Again was released! The challenge has COLLAPSED!”

In response to Hopewell, Java posted a one line insult which he has been using on him for a while.

He said, “Hopeless Chimkonyo uri 113010 siya Roki na Winky uko…”

In July Roki and Java sparked controversy after Roki’s song Zvazviri miraculously smashed 1 million views in four days which was new for a Zimbabwean.

The duo denied ever buying views and claimed it was all organic views.

Java is accused of being obsessed with Winky D to the extent that its alleged he stole his nickname and calls himself “the Gafa.” Nehanda Radio