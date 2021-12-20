Bosso bite the dust as Dembare bounce back to winning ways

Highlanders FC were surprisingly handed a 1-0 defeat by new boys Manica Diamonds in a rescheduled matchday three premier soccer league encounter played on Sunday afternoon at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

The rearranged match was supposed to take place last weekend but was cancelled by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) due to recorded Covid-19 cases by both clubs.

It was former Dynamos left-footed midfielder Tichaona Mabvura who gave Manica the crucial three points that placed them at the summit of the log.

Mabvura scored the only goal of the match through a first half penalty, after Bosso defender Peter Muduhwa handled in the box.

Yesterday’s defeat leaves the Bulawayo giants winless in the 2021/22 season after playing three games.

The Mandla Mpofu coached side lost in their season opener away to Black Rhinos and went on to draw with Ngezi Platinum Stars at home, respectively.

Meanwhile, as Bosso suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Manica, their rivals Dynamos FC bounced back to winning ways in the same afternoon.

Dembare saw off Nesbert Saruchera’s newly promoted side Cranbourne Bullets via a goal to nil at the National Sports Stadium.

Forward Shadreck Nyahwa put Dembare in front with an early goal with only two minutes into play.

The Harare giants then defended the solitary goal till the final whistle to collect the three points.

The win came few weeks after a huge set back for the Glamour Boys who had suffered two consecutive defeats.

They were firstly knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup by FC Platinum in a semi-final match that was played at National Sports Stadium before losing a league match to the lowveld side Triangle FC at Gibbo Stadium. Nehanda Radio