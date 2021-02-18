Four more people succumb to Covid-19

By Boitumelo Makhurane

The country recorded four more Covid-19 deaths and 108 new cases yesterday, Harare recorded three deaths while Mashonaland West province recorded one death.

In its latest update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said all the new 108 Covid-19 cases are local transmissions.

Harare recorded the highest number of cases at 57.

“Harare had the highest number with 57 cases. There are 126 hospitalized cases, four asymptomatic, 82 mild to moderate, 35 severe cases and five intensive care unit,” said the ministry.

The country recorded 636 new recoveries. The national recovery rate now stands at 89,2 percent and active cases went down to 2 390.

Matabeleland region is set to receive Covid-19 vaccines today and tomorrow ahead of phase one vaccination of frontline workers expected to start in the area on Monday.

Government announced that the Covid-19 vaccine rollout starts today with 49 000 health workers and thousands of other high-risk frontline staff set to be vaccinated under the first phase.

This follows the delivery of the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccines from China on Monday. Chinese firm, Sinopharm, says its vaccine is 80 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 infection.

The company has gained approval in over a dozen countries and has begun distributing hundreds of millions of Covid-19 doses around the world. Early Phase I and II data suggest the Chinese vaccines are safe. The Chronicle