FC Platinum arrive in Senegal, Mapeza urges players to believe

By Ricky Zililo
FC Platinum arrived in Dakar, Senegal, on Wednesday night ahead of their weekend’s clash with ASC Jaraaf in the Caf Confederation Cup second l-leg playoff.
Announcing their arrival in Dakar before midnight, FC Platinum said: “The team has landed safely in Dakar ahead of the second-leg of the Caf Confederation Cup match against ASC Jaraaf. Having crushed 1-0 at home the team remains optimistic of a positive result in the reverse fixture.
Coach (Norman) Mapeza has urged the boys to hold their heads high into the match as he has faith in them #pureplatinumplay.”
ASC Jaraaf’s home defeat in their last Caf Confederation Cup has given FC Platinum reason to believe that they can overturn the 1-0 deficit in Dakar.
Last Sunday, FC Platinum failed to use home advantage by fluffing numerous scoring opportunities, including a 26th minute penalty missed by Silas Songani.
ASC Jaraaf punished the platinum miners through Albert Diene goal in the 69th minute. The Chronicle