One killed after invading RioZim mine

By Conrad Mupesa

A 36-YEAR-OLD artisanal miner from Chakari in Kadoma was last Friday shot and killed by a RioZim Limited mine security guard after illegal miners trespassed and gained access to one of the mine’s claims.

Artisanal miners watch an ongoing rescue and recovery operation at the flooded Cricket gold mine near Kadoma, Zimbabwe, on 17 February 2019. (Picture: AFP)
It is alleged that one of the guards fired live ammunition at the now deceased, identified as Timothy Mpofu (35), resulting in his death.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

Group corporate affairs executive, Mr Wilson Gwatiringa, said illegal artisanal miners had been a perennial problem for many years for Riozim. The Herald

