By Conrad Mupesa

Three bodies were retrieved from Pingo Mine in Mhondoro-Ngezi on Tuesday after a shaft in which an undisclosed number of artisanal miners were working was flooded.

There were indications that at least four artisanal miners were trapped, but the number had not been verified.

Chief Ngezi, Mr Peter Pasipamire, confirmed the incident which took place in his jurisdiction.

