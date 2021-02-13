Mliswa declares he will continue to fight after being freed on Z$20k bail

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa who was arrested on Thursday by police at his house in Borrowdale after conducting a press conference alleging State Security minister Owen Ncube and Local Government Minister July Moyo were targeting him, was granted Z$20 000 bail.

Mliswa conducted the press meeting to “clear allegations” made by his estranged girlfriend Susan Mutami who set Twitter ablaze two weeks ago after posting that she is three months pregnant with the independent Member of Parliament’s twins.

She also claimed she had nudes and sex tapes about Mliswa which she would not release for the sake of the integrity of her children. In her accusations, Mutami added that Mliswa was gay.

But the Independent legislator was arrested before he finished his press conference and charged for contravening section 5 (3)(a) of the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (Consolidation and Amendment) Order, 2020, of Statutory Instrument 200/2020 as read with Statutory Instrument 10/2021.

On Friday, he made his initial appearance before Provincial Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro who granted him Z$20 000 bail.

Mliswa was ordered to report once a week at Borrowdale Police Station, not to interfere with witnesses and to avoid convening press conferences until his matter is finalised. His lawyer Musindo Hungwe said his client was remanded out of custody to the 4th of March.

Hungwe said he would appeal against placement on remand of his client over a ‘frivolous charge’.

Addressing journalists soon after he came out of the court, Mliswa said his role as a legislator would not be stopped. He added he would go on doing what he believed in.

“The matter continues as you can all appreciate but what you need to understand is that my role of being a member of Parliament will never be stopped by anybody. I will continue to represent people and justice should continue at the end of the day,” he said.

“My mom for the first time today said to me, when anything happens to you, I tell people you have died for what you believe in and you should continue doing it and I stand by you.

“So whatever I believe in, I will go all the way and so forth.”

During his address on Thursday, Mliswa said Mutami was sent by minister Ncube in his CIO operations to allegedly investigate and destroy him politically. He openly registered his support for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga claiming he was a fan of his “militant way of doing things.”

“Let me tell you this. I’m a fan of Gen Chiwenga’s way of doing things from a militant point of view because I have always said that this country needs people who are militant. When you deal with him in the office what he tells you happens,” Mliswa said.

“He is a great pillar for the president. He is operational and he does it perfectly. If I was in Zanu PF saying this, I would have been told I’m in his faction. But I can say it because he is a leader appointed by a President who is competent enough to do what he does.” Nehanda Radio