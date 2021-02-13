Police hunt for fugitive drug dealer

By Desmond Chingarande

Police in Harare have launched a manhunt for a suspected drug dealer who escaped from lawful custody after being arrested over possession of dangerous drugs.

The suspect, Tinashe Mutemeri, escaped after his friends attacked the detectives and sprung him from their custody while still in handcuffs.

However, the police later arrested Roy Kadiki, whose vehicle was used by Mutemeri to escape.

Kadiki appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The State alleged that Kadiki was with a number of the alleged accomplices, who wrested bags of dagga that had been seized by the detectives when they arrested Mutemeri.

The prosecution alleged that on January 19 at around 10 am, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics northern region were tipped off that Mutemeri was dealing in dagga at his Mufakose home.

Around 11 am, detectives pounced on Mutemeri at his house and arrested him after a chase and two satchels containing plastic bags with loose dagga were recovered.

While Mutemeri was being escorted to his house for further search, Kadiki and his accomplices, who are still at large, attacked the detectives.

They sprung the suspect and took the drugs from the police and fled in Kadiki’s car, an unmarked Mercedes Benz.

The State, represented by Owen Safuri, opposed Kadiki’s bail application, saying he was a flight risk and would frustrate their efforts to locate Mutemeri if released.

Safuri said the exhibits and police handcuffs have not yet been recovered since Kadiki’s accomplices were still at large. NewsDay