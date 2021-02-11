Mliswa arrested while conducting presser denouncing state security minister Ncube

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Norton MP Temba Mliswa has been arrested by police at his house in Borrowdale after conducting a press conference where he alleged State Security minister Owen Ncube was targeting him.

Mliswa has been taken to Borrowdale Police Station but has not been charged yet.

Mliswa conducted the press meeting to “clear allegations” made by his estranged girlfriend Susan Mutami who set Twitter ablaze two weeks ago after posting that she is three months pregnant with the independent Member of Parliament’s twins.

She also claimed she had nudes and sex tapes about Mliswa which she would not release for the sake of the integrity of her children. In her accusations, Mutami added that Mliswa was gay.

During his address, Mliswa said Mutami was sent by minister Ncube in his CIO operations to allegedly investigate and destroy him politically. Nehanda Radio

