I support Chiwenga’s militant way of doing things says Temba Mliswa

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has openly registered his support for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga claiming he was a fan of his “militant way of doing things.”

On Thursday, Mliswa conducted a press conference at his house in Borrowdale. He claimed he wanted to “clear allegations” made by his estranged girlfriend Susan Mutami who set Twitter ablaze two weeks ago after posting that she is three months pregnant with Mliswa’s twins.

During his address, Mliswa alleged that State Security minister Owen Ncube and Local Government Minister July Moyo were targeting him.

Mliswa also claimed that he supported Chiwenga’s militant way of doing things. Chiwenga became more popular in 2017 when he was a general of the army that led a coup that ousted late former president Robert Mugabe.

“Let me tell you this. I’m a fan of Gen Chiwenga’s way of doing things from a militant point of view because I have always said that this country needs people who are militant. When you deal with him in the office what he tells you happens,” Mliswa said.

“He is a great pillar for the president. He is operational and he does it perfectly. If I was in Zanu PF saying this, I would have been told I’m in his faction. But I can say it because he is a leader appointed by a President who is competent enough to do what he does.”

During his address, Mliswa said Mutami was sent by minister Ncube in his CIO operations to allegedly investigate and destroy him politically. Mliswa has since been arrested and taken to Borrowdale Police Station over charges of breaching Covid-19 regulations. Nehanda Radio