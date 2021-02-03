Justice Clement Bigboy Phiri laid to rest

By Fidelis Munyoro

The late High Court judge, Justice Clement Bigboy Phiri was laid to rest Tuesday at Paradise Park Cemetery in Marondera.

He died on Sunday at his home in Marondera at the age of 60.

Relatives and friends from the judiciary and legal fratenity witnessed the burial under strict Covid-19 regulations.

Many lawyers have spoken glowingly of the late jurist whom they described as a firm and meticulous judge who was God fearing during his life time.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba, in his condolences on Monday described Justice Phiri as astute and unassuming judge who will be fondly remembered for his immense contribution to the development of the jurisprudence of the country.

Justice Phiri was born on June 24, 1960.

He studied law at the University of Zimbabwe and after completing his legal studies he worked briefly in the then Ministry of Local Government, Rural and Urban Development.

In 2004, Justice Phiri became an advocate, a position he held until he was appointed judge of the High Court on September 16, 2015.