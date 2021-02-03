Garry Mapanzure launches ‘African Sushi wear’ clothing line

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

For many artistes, music is no longer the end game for financial stability as they explore various income generating avenues. Most of them cash in more on their celebrity status, which makes it easy for them to get their business out to their fans.

The latest is fast rising star Garry Mapanzure born Garikai Munashe Mapanzure who’s ventured into a clothing line.

The “Wapunza” hit maker has launched his clothing line named after his nickname, African Sushi wear and already has an online store with a number of products that include, T shirts going for £19 (US$26), Hoodies at £40 (US$55) and sweaters being priced at £35 (US$48).

In an interview with Nehanda Radio Garry’s manager, Silvaa King said venturing into business was a way to expand Garry’s brand and forge a connection with his fans across the globe.

“Garry has been around in the music industry and it’s now time to expand his brand. African Sushi wear is another way of connecting with his fans across the globe. We are always looking into new ideas to engage with fans and this is one of the ideas.”

The 21-year-old rose to national stardom with the smash hit “Wapunza”. The song has since clocked 2.6 million views on YouTube. He followed that success with “Your Man” which has racked up 1.2m views and “Slow” which has 436 000 views (as at 03 February 2021).

Garry now follows a long line of Zimbabwean artistes who are now involved in extra business apart from their music.

Zim Dancehall chanter Enzo Ishall invested in a dish washing liquid, ExQ hit the headlines after investing in condoms while Jah Signal ventured into the production of snacks titled Swaah Snacks.