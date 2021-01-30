Bosso players kneeling before Madzibaba for donations embarrassing – Ezra

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Sports |

Veteran broadcaster Ezra ‘Tshisa’ Sibanda has slammed the Highlanders FC leadership for its failure to deal with the mounting financial woes saying it is embarrassing to see players and leaders of such a big team ‘kneeling, praying and begging Madzibaba for donations.’

Ezra took to Facebook to address the cash strapped football club saying its leadership should be looking into other avenues for income generation than being over excited about the mining claim they received from government.

He said, “Highlanders FC should never be too excited about the mining CLAIM given by the government believing it will solve all its financial problems. A claim is not a mine, you are not guaranteed to produce the mineral you want.

“Bosso should explore other avenues to solve the financial problems at club not going to VaPostori Churches and Individuals for donations.

“To see players and Bosso leadership kneeling, praying and begging to Madzibaba for donations in the bushes was so embarrassing for a club of Bosso’s stature. It was a PR disaster, we simply don’t have good leadership and change is need ASAP.”

In October last year Bosso players attended Madzibaba Mutumwa’s services seeking divine intervention.

Ezra went on to attack the club which is currently in talks with Chinese investors to help them with the gold mine operations. He said, “We can’t always rely on donors, this club has a big name but weak leadership.

“Highlanders shouldn’t face financial problems with such a huge name. We have players going for months without their salaries yet people in the offices are getting paid without problems. Why do we pay people to sit and do nothing but let players suffer.”

He also accused the club leadership of getting their positions through corrupt ways.

“We have unelected board members illegally running the club because of weak leadership which surrendered everything to them. Bosso has never experienced such chaos in its entire history and it’s a shame. Time for leadership renewal.” Nehanda Radio